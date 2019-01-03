Brighton have no plans to sign Dominic Solanke, says Chris Hughton

Dominic Solanke saw a proposed loan move to Crystal Palace fail to materialise

Chris Hughton has said Brighton have no immediate plans to pursue an interest in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke and re-iterated his expectation of “minimal” transfer activity in January.

Solanke has been a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Huddersfield and Crystal Palace, who have confirmed a potential loan move for the England international will not be going ahead.

Dan Ashworth, who will join Brighton as director of football in the new year once he leaves the Football Association, has seen Solanke play for England at various youth levels, but Hughton has confidence in the Seagulls' squad.

"At this moment I think we would be doing very minimal business if any at all," said Albion boss Hughton when asked of the likelihood of a move for Solanke.

"What we have got as a squad is one we have built over these last couple of seasons and, in particular, players that we brought in last summer and the January before - in (Jurgen) Locadia's case - that are now managing to get games in the team and be very much a part of the team and the squad.

Jurgen Locadia has emerged as an influential presence for Brighton, scoring two goals in December

"I think our recent recruitment, in particular the last couple of windows, holds us in good stead. At this moment I don't think we need to improve the squad.

"What possibly might happen is one or two players going out on loan - certainly from the U23s. That is probably more of a possibility than someone coming in."

Aaron Connolly has impressed in the U23s Premier League 2, where he is top scorer, and Hughton conceded the club are weighing up the best options for the 18-year-old ahead of their FA Cup third-round tie against Bournemouth.

Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers are understood to be interested in Aaron Connolly

"With how well he has done in the U23s the interest in him is normal," added Hughton.

"From our point of view we are making decisions on what would be best for him, whether having him around is going to give him the opportunities. On most occasions it is about clubs wanting to take him.

"We have numerous young players that don't get perhaps the opportunities and offers, but with somebody like Aaron and the position he plays it is about the offers that come in.

"Do we want to have him around or would it be better for his development for us as a club to allow him to go out on loan?

"They are the decisions that we are making at the moment, but he is a young player that is in a good place at the moment."