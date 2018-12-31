Chris Hughton not expecting much January transfer business from Brighton

1:17 Brighton manager Chris Hughton explains why he expects there be more outgoings than incomings in the January transfer window Brighton manager Chris Hughton explains why he expects there be more outgoings than incomings in the January transfer window

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he is expecting a quiet January transfer window with the possibility of players leaving on loan.

Hughton says players who were signed in the last two transfer windows have only just worked their way into his first-team plans so his squad does not need strengthening in terms of numbers.

"At this moment I don't see us doing much business, if anything at all," he said.

"Where we are at the moment, we are fortunate that players we brought in during other windows perhaps haven't played as much and are starting to now.

Jurgen Locadia has two goals in his last two Premier League appearances

"(Florin) Andone came in during the summer, (Jurgen) Locadia who is in good form at the moment on the back of a couple of goals - he came this time last year. Bernardo is in the team at the moment.

"We've got players that have taken a while for whatever reason, not their endeavour but because of the form of the team.

"At this moment, the squad is in a good place in regard of numbers. Possibly there won't be any business but if there is it will be minimal. You can never say no.

"Possibly players will go out on loan, predominantly young players."

Hughton confirmed Anthony Knockaert is fit to return for Wednesday's game against West Ham after sitting out the win over Everton for tactical reasons.

Hughton says Anthony Knockaert's omission against Everton was tactical

"He's fine for West Ham," Hughton said.

"What I have at the moment is a position all managers and coaches want, which is to have very good competition for places.

"Probably with a change in formation, it means I am able to be a little bit more tactical than I have been at other times.

"It was solely tactical [on Saturday]. He is in the squad for West Ham and it shows how the squad is developing."

Elsewhere, Jose Izquierdo should be fit for the trip to the London Stadium.

The Colombia forward has shaken off a knee injury and could make his first appearance since December 4.

But Hughton will be without Mat Ryan and Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who are both on international duty.