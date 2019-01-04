Robert Sanchez returns to Brighton, Ben Barclay loaned to Notts County

Robert Sanchez has had his loan spell at Forest Green Rovers cut short

Brighton have recalled Under-23 goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from his loan spell at Forest Green Rovers to provide cover for David Button and Jason Steele.

Sanchez is back on the south coast as extra support for Button and Steele, with first-choice goalkeeper Mat Ryan on Asia Cup duty with Australia.

"Robert has enjoyed a beneficial period on loan at Forest Green, where he has been able to pick up valuable experience at senior level," Hughton said on the club's official website.

"However, with Maty away on international duty, it's necessary for us to recall Robert from his loan spell, as we look to provide support for both David and Jason over the coming weeks."

While Sanchez is returning to the Amex Stadium, defender Ben Barclay is leaving to join Notts County on loan for the rest of the season.

🧤 Great experience gathered at The New Lawn...



👍 Just the start, Rob!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/csUU9oXC3A — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 4, 2019

Barclay made his senior debut for the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup defeat by Southampton in August and featured in all three of their group games in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Meanwhile, defender Ben Hall is returning to Brighton from loan at Notts County, having not played this season due to injury.