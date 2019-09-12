Brighton's Leandro Trossard sidelined by groin injury

Leandro Trossard picked up a groin injury during Belgium training

Brighton forward Leandro Trossard may not be back in action until after the next international break.

The 24-year-old picked up an injury in training while he was away on international duty with Belgium.

He had to miss Belgium's European Qualifier against Scotland and - having made a promising start to his Premier League career - he could be absent until after the next round of qualifiers in mid-October.

Brighton manager Graham Potter said: "It's early stages with Leandro but he's felt something in his groin.

"We don't think it is as bad as initially thought.

Leondro Trossard celebrates with Pascal Gross after scoring Brighton's equaliser against West Ham

"He is obviously not going to be available for the weekend and the other side of the next international break is probably what we are aiming for now.

"At this early stage, it's hard to put too much more of a timescale on it."

Brighton signed Trossard from Genk in the summer and he opened his account for the club in a 1-1 draw against West Ham last month.

He has still to make his international debut for Belgium but has been named in the squad four times.

Brighton return to Premier League action at home to Burnley and they also have matches against Newcastle, Chelsea and Spurs before the next round of international action.