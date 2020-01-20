Graham Potter: Brighton head coach not just a Championship 'numpty'

Brighton head coach Graham Potter says he expected people to think he was a "numpty from the Championship" upon his arrival at the south coast club in the summer.

Potter replaced Chris Hughton following the conclusion of the 2018/19 season and has since been handed a contract extension, keeping him at Brighton for the next six years.

The team enjoyed a relatively successful start to the campaign, but the former Swansea boss' side have just two wins from their previous 12 Premier League matches.

Brighton have picked up points against Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea this season

When asked about being one of the favourites to be relegated at the start of the season, Potter replied: "I would have thought so. Some numpty from the Championship, 10th place [with Swansea last year]. Be careful what you wish for, that type of narrative.

"I can understand that, of course, because you're replacing a really respected guy that's done a fantastic job, I've always said that.

"I respect Chris Hughton did an amazing job here to keep the club in the Premier League for two years. If you see what has happened in the Premier League when people have changed - sometimes they've lasted seven games.

"You can understand why there's that narrative, why there's that comment. It's not a criticism at all, I completely understand it.

"I can't listen to that, I'd be going insane, wouldn't I?"

Brighton sit three points above the relegation zone ahead of their trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

A win would see Albion go eight points clear of Bournemouth in 19th place, but Potter says he is approaching each game individually.

He added: "I just have to focus on the next match, try and improve the team, try and work out how we can get better.

"Then at the end you have to analyse the season when you've played all the matches, you can say 'ok, how's it been?'

"Unfortunately, we're in the situation where we're half way through and want to compare to this time last year."