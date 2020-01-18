Watch and Vote: Best-ever Premier League volleys

4:47 Watch a selection of the greatest volleys ever scored in the Premier League, including screamers from Andros Townsend and Alan Shearer, and a moment of sheer genius from Paolo Di Canio Watch a selection of the greatest volleys ever scored in the Premier League, including screamers from Andros Townsend and Alan Shearer, and a moment of sheer genius from Paolo Di Canio

Who can forget Andros Townsend's stunning volley in Crystal Palace's shock win against Manchester City at the Etihad last season - but was it the best ever in Premier League history?

Townsend's memorable strike helped Roy Hodgson's side record a 3-2 victory at the home of the champions in December 2018, with the beautifully struck volley from outside the area being one of the standout goals from last season.

However, where does the Palace winger's rasping effort rank in the pantheon of great Premier League volleys?

Well, check out the 15 stunning strikes in the above video and then let us know by placing your vote here...