Graham Potter buzzing for Brighton vs Crystal Palace A23 derby

0:43 Graham Potter is asked if he felt surprised by how intense his first A23 derby was when Brighton and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at Selhurst Park in December Graham Potter is asked if he felt surprised by how intense his first A23 derby was when Brighton and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at Selhurst Park in December

Brighton boss Graham Potter admits he can't wait to face fierce rivals Crystal Palace in the A23 derby on Saturday.

Potter is set for his first home derby against Palace and second overall, after the Seagulls secured a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in December.

The derby takes on added importance for a Brighton side four points ahead of the bottom three, with a tricky run coming up against Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City in five of their next seven Premier League matches as they look to avoid relegation.

Neal Maupay secured Brighton a point at Crystal Palace in December

"We're excited for it," Potter said. "I must admit I enjoyed the atmosphere at Selhurst Park, which was my first experience of it.

"We want to try and win of course but I'm sure Palace will have the same thought. My message to the fans is to enjoy the game and get behind the team in the right way.

"They can help us get three points, and we know what it means to them."

When asked if he was surprised at how intense the derby was at Selhurst Park, Potter added: "I wouldn't say I was surprised.

Graham Potter admits he enjoyed the A23 derby atmosphere at Selhurst Park

"I had heard about it before, it's normal, I know the supporters get involved and they did, but at the same time, it wasn't in a bad way.

"It was a good atmosphere and we played well on the night. But now we want to turn one point into three if we can. Every Premier League game is hard-fought and we will need a bit of luck and we will need to play well."

Potter was also quizzed about Brighton's upcoming run of games, and he pointed out their 2-1 win over Arsenal in December as well as their 3-0 victory over Tottenham in October as evidence they can compete with the league's big clubs.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Brighton in the Premier League

"I don't think you can think in those terms," he said. "We've beaten Arsenal, we've beaten Tottenham. You just focus on the next game coming up and don't plan or predict what may or may not happen in the future.

"There are no easy games."

Brighton will have midfielder Dale Stephens fit for the clash against Palace although Jose Izquierdo is ruled out with injury.