Neal Maupay: Brighton boss Graham Potter defends 'fighter' over Bernd Leno injury
Watch Leicester vs Brighton live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm
By PA Media
Last Updated: 22/06/20 6:33pm
Brighton manager Graham Potter has defended Neal Maupay over his role in Bernd Leno's injury and backed the striker to improve following his match-winning goal against Arsenal on Saturday.
The Frenchman pounced in the fifth minute of stoppage-time at the Amex Stadium to help the Seagulls move five points clear of the relegation zone after they came from behind to win 2-1.
Maupay apologised after Arsenal goalkeeper Leno had to be carried off on a stretcher five minutes before half-time with a serious-looking knee problem and reacted angrily towards the Brighton striker.
Tempers flared again at full-time, with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi appearing to put his hand on Maupay, although the midfielder has subsequently escaped an FA charge.
Maupay stated after the match that "Arsenal players need to learn humility", but speaking ahead of Brighton's game with Leicester on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports - Potter defended the player who joined from Brentford for £20m last summer.
Potter said: "He is that type of character, he is not shy to say what he thinks, he is a fighter and fights for the team and fights for the club.
"He wants to do well for himself and for us and his team-mates, you can see that in how he plays the game.
"He sacrifices himself a lot, runs for the team a lot, and still tries to score in the Premier League - it's not easy, especially in your first season.
"He's adapted really well and we are happy with him and I think he will get better and better."
As for the injury to Leno, which saw Maupay nudge the goalkeeper, who then landed awkwardly, Potter added: "It is an incident that is unfortunate, can happen on a football pitch - an innocuous coming together.
"As much as Neal is a competitor, he doesn't want to go out there and injure people on purpose. We wish the player a speedy recovery but unfortunately these things happen on the football pitch."