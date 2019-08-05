Neal Maupay signs for Brighton from Brentford on four-year deal

Neal Maupay joined Brighton for around £20m

Brighton have signed Brentford striker Neal Maupay on a four-year deal.

The France U21 international passed a medical on Monday and Sky Sports News understands the fee for the 22-year-old is around £20m.

Maupay scored 41 times for Brentford in the Championship over the past two seasons after joining from St Etienne in summer 2017.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: "Neal is a talented striker, with good strength and pace, and he is a goalscorer. He will add an extra dimension to our existing forward options, and we are delighted to have completed the transfer.

"The club has been monitoring Neal and has been aware of his ability for some time. Separately I was also aware of his obvious ability at Swansea, and came up against him in the Championship last season.

"His record in the Championship has been exceptional, with 41 goals across the last two seasons, and now his challenge is to transfer that to the Premier League."

2:09 With Neal Maupay joining Brighton, we take a look at some of the Brentford forward's best goals for the Bees With Neal Maupay joining Brighton, we take a look at some of the Brentford forward's best goals for the Bees

Aston Villa, Sheffield United and West Ham also registered their interest in Maupay this summer but it was the Seagulls who matched his £20m valuation.

Last season he was voted Brentford's Supporters' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year and won the 2018/19 EFL Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

Maupay becomes Brighton's second £20m signing from the Championship in three days after Adam Webster completed his move from Bristol City.

Brighton have also brought in Leandro Trossard from Genk and Matthew Clarke from Portsmouth, who has subsequently gone on loan to Derby County.

