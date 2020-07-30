Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate sign new Brighton deals until 2024

20-year-old Aaron Connolly scored on the final day of the season at Burnley

Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate have signed new deals at Brighton & Hove Albion until the summer of 2024.

The pair both enjoyed breakthrough seasons under Graham Potter and have agreed to commit their long-term futures to the Seagulls.

Forward Aaron Connolly made 27 appearances and scored three Premier League goals, while midfielder Alzate started 11 times for Brighton and was rewarded with his first caps for Colombia.

Connolly also received his full debut for the Republic of Ireland and heaped praise on Potter for putting his faith in younger players after a promising first full season.

Steven Alzate in FA Cup action for Brighton in January

He said: "It's fantastic the club have given me this kind of security because it means I can push on now for the next four years. It will help me relax and enjoy my football even more.

"This season has been unbelievable at times and obviously the Tottenham game when I scored twice was a big moment for me. But then I had the dip where I didn't get the goals which was tough to take.

"But to get one against Burnley on the final day of the season and to go into the break knowing I have scored another goal since Spurs was a great feeling. I am just looking forward improving even more next season."

Brighton head coach Graham Potter was praised by Connolly and Alzate for giving them opportunities

Alzate has recently undergone groin surgery which forced him to miss the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign but echoed Connolly and expressed his delight about extending his deal at Brighton.

"I am really pleased to commit my future to the club. Brighton have shown a huge amount of faith in me and I have been treated really well," 21-year-old Alzate told the club website.

"The manager has been integral for me. He gave me the opportunity to make my debut and to kick on from there.

"When I made my debut I had to prove myself, but he has given me the opportunity to make that impression and I think I have taken it with both hands."

Adam Lallana has already signed for Brighton having helped Liverpool to their first top-flight title in 30 years

Both players will be keen to kick on on the south coast having helped Brighton secure their Premier League status with a comfortable 15th placed finish.

It continues a productive few days for Brighton with the club having already confirmed the signings of Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman this month.