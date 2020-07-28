Ben White: Brighton defender considering future after Leeds loan

Ben White spent a successful 2019-20 season on loan at Leeds United

Brighton defender Ben White is considering his future following his season-long loan at Leeds United.

The 22-year-old centre-back featured in all 46 Championship games for Leeds last season, playing an important role in Marcelo Bielsa's side's promotion to the Premier League.

White was an integral part of Leeds' charge towards the Championship title, forming a solid partnership with captain Liam Cooper, with the pair helping to produce 22 clean sheets in the league.

He scored an impressive opening goal in the 4-0 victory over Charlton in their final game of the season and Leeds supporters are keen for the club to sign the defender permanently this summer.

Sky Sports News reported in the January transfer window that Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham had been among the clubs monitoring Brighton defender during his loan spell, which is set to expire at the end of July.

In an Instagram post, White wrote: "Having had some time to reflect on what has been the most incredible season I wanted to take the time to thank everyone associated with Leeds United Football Club, including the incredible supporters.

White has been on loan at Leeds since last July

"No matter what happens from here I will never forget the way you took me in and treated me as one of your own from day one. These memories and experiences will be with me forever."

Brighton boss Graham Potter has previously spoken of his admiration for the centre-back and his desire to integrate him in the first team, believing that White now "100 per cent" has the credentials to succeed for the Seagulls in the top flight.

Prior to Potter's side's final game of the season against Burnley, he said: "He's our player, he's got a long contract with us. I have known Ben for a while, I have been aware of him, wanted to try and sign him when we were at Swansea.

"I know about his qualities. He's a fantastic player. He's done brilliantly at Leeds and helped them get promotion - that's fantastic for them, fantastic for him - but he's our player and we're looking forward to working with him."

So far in the summer window, Brighton have completed the free transfer of Adam Lallana from Liverpool and the signing of 18-year-old Wigan Athletic midfielder Jensen Weir.

