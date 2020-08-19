Darwin Nunez: Brighton rival Benfica for Almeria striker

Darwin Nunez is a full Uruguay international, having made his debut in 2019

Brighton face competition from Portuguese giants Benfica for Almeria striker Darwin Nunez.

Both clubs are interested in the 21-year-old, who scored 16 goals last season as Almeria narrowly missed out on promotion to La Liga.

Nunez has one cap for Uruguay and scored on his international debut against Peru in 2019.

Brighton have a strong relationship with Almeria, having previously signed former strikers Leonardo Ulloa and Tomer Hemed from the Spanish club.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.