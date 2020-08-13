Premier League support Brighton's Neal Maupay with legal action following social media abuse

The Premier League launched their investigation after Neal Maupay received 'threatening and abusive' messages online

The Premier League is supporting Brighton's Neal Maupay with bringing legal action against an individual responsible for abusing the forward on social media.

The Premier League began investigating the matter after being notified via its online abuse reporting system that Maupay had received "threatening and abusive messages".

"Premier League investigators believe that they have tracked the location of the person responsible to Singapore and have now filed an official police complaint," read a Premier League statement.

"The Premier League is liaising with local authorities and will support all subsequent legal action on behalf of Maupay.

"The Premier League takes online abuse seriously and is committed to supporting players, managers and their families who receive such messages."

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says individuals who are responsible for online abuse will be held accountable regardless of their location.

Richard Masters says the Premier League will use 'all possible resources' to investigate reports of online abuse

"The abuse Neal received is wholly unacceptable," said Masters.

"We responded immediately to seek justice on his behalf, which in this case meant identifying the perpetrator, tracking them to where they live, and then pursuing legal action accordingly.

"We take each report provided to us extremely seriously and we will use all possible resources in supporting our players and managers to investigate incidents, regardless of where the offender is located."

The Premier League launched its online reporting system in June after several players and ex-players were abused on social media platforms.