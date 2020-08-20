Martin Montoya: Brighton in talks with Real Betis over potential deal for right-back

Brighton are in talks with La Liga side Real Betis over a potential deal for right-back Martin Montoya.

The former Barcelona defender has one year left on his contract at the Amex Stadium.

Teenager Tariq Lamptey, a January signing from Chelsea, impressed in the right-back role when the Premier League resumed after lockdown and Montoya may struggle to get regular game-time in the new season.

Martin Montoya has made 56 appearances for Brighton

The 29-year-old previously spent half a season on loan at Betis from former club Inter Milan in 2016.

Montoya was signed in August 2018 from Valencia on a four-year deal and has made 56 appearances for the Seagulls.

Leeds bid for White, Brighton want Nunez

Leeds United have made a third bid for defender Ben White, believed to be £25m.

3:21 Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear reveals Marcelo Bielsa is 'very close' to signing a new contract, but admits a deal to bring Ben White back to Elland Road is 'challenging'. Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear reveals Marcelo Bielsa is 'very close' to signing a new contract, but admits a deal to bring Ben White back to Elland Road is 'challenging'.

White's current deal runs until 2022 with the option of a further 12 months and Brighton boss Graham Potter is keen to integrate him into the first team this season.

Brighton also face competition from Benfica for Almeria striker Darwin Nunez. Both clubs are interested in the 21-year-old, who scored 16 goals last season as Almeria narrowly missed out on promotion to La Liga.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.