Ben White: Brighton defender close to agreeing improved new contract

Ben White has already rejected three new contract offers from Brighton

Brighton defender Ben White is close to agreeing an improved contract with the Premier League club.

White has rejected three previous offers from Brighton while newly-promoted Leeds United have had three bids turned down for the highly-rated player.

Brighton have been trying to tie White down to fresh terms - with two seasons plus the option of a third - remaining on his current contract.

Leeds were unsuccessful with an initial £18.5m offer for the centre-back, and then had two further bids of £22m and £25m turned down by Brighton.

White played in every Leeds league game last season

The defender enjoyed a hugely successful season on loan at Elland Road, helping the club win the Championship and earn promotion to the Premier League.

White formed a solid defensive partnership with Leeds captain Liam Cooper last term. He featured in all 46 of the club's Championship games, helping to produce 22 clean sheets.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has previously spoken of his admiration for the centre-back and his desire to integrate him in the first team, believing that White now "100 per cent" has the credentials to succeed for the Seagulls in the top flight.

Prior to Potter's side's final game of the season against Burnley, he said: "He's our player, he's got a long contract with us. I have known Ben for a while, I have been aware of him, wanted to try and sign him when we were at Swansea.

"I know about his qualities. He's a fantastic player. He's done brilliantly at Leeds and helped them get promotion - that's fantastic for them, fantastic for him - but he's our player and we're looking forward to working with him."

