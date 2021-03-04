Tariq Lamptey: Brighton defender to see specialist after suffering injury setback

Tariq Lamptey has not played for Brighton since December due to injuries; the 20-year-old has made 19 appearances since joining from Chelsea in January 2020; Lamptey recently signed a new contract until 2025

Thursday 4 March 2021 14:38, UK

Brighton head coach Graham Potter believes Tariq Lamptey will only get better after signing a new deal at the club until 2025 0:47
Brighton head coach Graham Potter says Tariq Lamptey has suffered an injury setback

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has suffered another injury setback and will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Leicester.

The full-back has not played since December due to a hamstring problem but was expected to be in contention for this weekend.

However, Seagulls manager Graham Potter said: "Tariq won't be fit, he had a little setback this week and we need to get to the bottom of that.

"It's a problem with his hamstring. He's seeing a specialist and he's not available for the weekend."

Brighton and Hove Albion
Leicester City

Saturday 6th March 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

