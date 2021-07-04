Mat Ryan: Brighton goalkeeper close to signing for Real Sociedad after clubs agree undisclosed fee

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan is close to signing for Real Sociedad after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Personal terms have been agreed in principle and Ryan, who has entered the final year of his Brighton contract, is expected to undergo a medical this week.

Sky Sports News reported Arsenal, as well as clubs in Spain and France, were interested in the 29-year-old following his loan spell at the Emirates last season, during which he played three games.

Scottish Premiership runners-up Celtic were also considering a move for Ryan, with new manager Ange Postecoglou keen to work with the Australia 'keeper again following their time together with the national side.

Postecoglou picked Ryan as his No 1 for the Socceroos at the 2014 World Cup and their 2015 Asian Cup triumph.

Ryan is keen to be a first-choice goalkeeper at his next club and the possibility of that happening at La Liga side Sociedad proved decisive.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.