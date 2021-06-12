Mat Ryan: Celtic considering move for Brighton goalkeeper

Celtic are considering a move for Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan who spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal.

It is understood the Scottish Premiership side are assessing their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season with incoming manager Ange Postecoglou keen to work with Ryan again following their time together with the Australia national side.

Postecoglou picked Ryan as his No 1 for the Socceroos at the 2014 World Cup and their 2015 Asian Cup triumph.

0:35 Ange Postecoglou has a big rebuilding project on his hands at Celtic, says the club's former full-back Mark Wilson

No formal discussions have taken place at this stage between either of the parties.

Sky Sports News reported that Arsenal, as well as clubs in Spain and France, are interested in the 29-year-old following his loan spell at the Emirates last season, during which he played three games.

Ryan's Brighton contract is up next summer and he is expected to leave the club in this window.

The 29-year-old is keen to be a first-choice 'keeper at his next club and will weigh up his options before deciding on a move.

With the long-awaited arrival of Neil Lennon's replacement finally confirmed, Celtic can move on from their season of discontent.

Ange Postecoglou's appointment has come out of left-field, but became a necessity after drawn-out talks with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe eventually broke down.

Howe appeared to be a shoo-in, but Celtic quickly turned their attention to the 55-year-old former Australia head coach, who will immediately be in the spotlight as he tries to rebuild a broken squad, negotiate Champions League qualifiers and establish a foothold within Scottish football, all whilst trying to settle in Glasgow.

The pressure is on to lay the foundations for immediate success - but what needs to be done in the coming weeks to re-establish Celtic's position at the top?

Read the full analysis here