Ange Postecoglou: Celtic manager says Yokohama F Marinos experience key following move to Scottish Premiership

Ange Postecoglou has bid farewell to Yokohama F Marinos after being appointed as Celtic manager and says he can use the experience gained from his tenure at the Japanese club in his new role at Parkhead.

The 55-year-old was named as Neil Lennon's successor on Thursday on a 12-month rolling contract. The Hoops had been in talks with Eddie Howe but negotiations with the former Bournemouth boss collapsed.

Postecoglou, who managed the Australia national team from 2013 to 2017, departs Yokohama F Marinos after having guided them to the J1 League title in 2019, the club's first league title in 15 years.

The former Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory head coach is tasked with reclaiming the Scottish top-flight title next term after Rangers halted Celtic's bid for 10-in-a-row this season.

In his final press conference at Marinos, Postecoglou said he is proud of his achievements in the J1 League and has given an insight into his management style after agreeing to take on a new challenge with Celtic.

Image: Ange Postecoglou has left Yokohama F Marinos after three-and-a-half years

Reflecting on his time at the club, Postecoglou said: "I came here with a vision of what we wanted to create and we've built a really good foundation of a club that is now seen as one who has had success but also play football that is enjoyable for everyone to watch. It has been a fantastic three-and-a-half years.

"Obviously [I'm] delighted for the new opportunity ahead of me but also sad to be leaving some great people I've shared the journey with but at the same time, know I will always be connected to this football club

"We created something special at the football club. I constantly speak to them (players) about creating a bit of a legacy for themselves. We all have careers that begin and end at some point but it is always nice during your careers if you can do things that are remembered well beyond you're gone.

"It hasn't been easy for the players because I challenge them to play a certain way which is very different. Sometimes it exposes them and everyday training is very demanding but all the players have wanted to learn and improve and were prepared to take risks, knowing that if mistakes were made I would take responsibility.

"I've been in this position for a very long time. I just think my experiences in football and life have given me a certain way of thinking and a certain outlook on things.

"I've always seen that as my main role - to use the experience I've gained to pass on the best possible advice and counsel to those people around me - players and staff and anyone who works alongside me. I think the one thing people know is that just who I am. I don't try to put on an act or be somebody else - it is just me as a person. I look out for the best way I can help people."