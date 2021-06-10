Ange Postecoglou named Celtic manager on 12-month rolling contract

Celtic have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a 12-month rolling contract.

The former Australia boss was identified as the Parkhead club's top target to replace Neil Lennon after negotiations with Eddie Howe broke down, citing "reasons out of both his and Celtic's control".

Postecoglou, 55, arrives from Yokohama F. Marinos - who he led to the J League title in 2019.

The Greek-born manager won two A-League titles with Brisbane Roar before he took charge of the Socceroos in 2013.

His four-year tenure saw him qualify the national side for the 2014 World Cup and win the Asia Cup in 2015.

John Kennedy had been in interim charge of Celtic since Lennon resigned in February, with the club finishing the season 25 points behind champions Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic confirmed the news of Postecoglou's appointment in a statement to the Stock Exchange shortly before 9am which read: "Celtic is pleased to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the club's first-team manager with Ange commencing employment with immediate effect.

"The Board of Celtic is pleased to welcome Ange to the club and looks forward to working with him in the future."

On his appointment, Postecoglou said: "The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly.

"Celtic is one of THE names in world football, of that there is no doubt - a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more - real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul.

"I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position - I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands.

"I will be doing everything I can to get our great club back on top and, at the same time, deliver the kind of football which our fans appreciate.

"We want to entertain our fans and we want to win, these are the objectives which I always set myself and which I now begin work on.

"When you think of Celtic, you think of supporters and my dream is to see our fans back at Celtic Park with us as soon as possible.

"We all hope things are changing for the better and can see our fans soon as they are vital to everything I want to do. We need our supporters back by our side and I can't wait to be with them back in a packed Paradise.

"I have already had great discussions with (chief executive officer) Peter (Lawwell), (chief executive) Dom (McKay) and the board about their ideas and strategy for the future of the club. I know the club's new modern vision aligns very much with mine and we now look to go and deliver on this.

"In everything we do we aim to give our fans a successful team of real quality, which they are excited about and can be proud of.

"We have already begun work on our plans for adding to the squad - we aim to bring players of quality to Celtic to enhance the existing core of great talent.

"I very much look forward to meeting with the players on their return from the close season break and I can't wait to get started as Celtic manager."