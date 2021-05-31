Celtic fans will enjoy Ange Postecoglou's attacking philosophy, says former player Matt McKay

Celtic fans will enjoy the attractive brand of football Ange Postecoglou will bring to Parkhead if he becomes manager, says Matt McKay.

The club are in advanced talks with the former Australia boss after negotiations broke down with Eddie Howe with the board searching for a replacement to Neil Lennon who resigned in February.

Celtic hope to conclude a deal for their next manager by the middle of next week after being impressed by Postecoglou's domestic and international success in Australia and Japan.

Former Rangers player McKay, who played under Postecoglou at both Brisbane Roar and in the Australian national team, believes his attacking philosophy will quickly win over any doubters.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, McKay said: "Maybe people don't rate Australian coaches or football but he likes a challenge and he'll love the fact people are doubting him already.

"The club need a massive rebuild after what happened last season so he'll get in there and given time he will play an attacking style of football, possession-based but fairly direct as well.

"It's a case of if the opposition score six, he's happy with his team scoring seven - he's done that throughout his career. He's not scared to get out there and take it to teams.

"From my knowledge of Scottish football that is something I think the fans will enjoy."

The Greek-born manager won two A-League titles before taking charge of the Socceroos in 2013.

His four years as Australia boss included qualification for the 2014 World Cup and winning the 2015 Asia Cup before leading current side Yokohama Marinos to their first J League title in 2019.

McKay also went on to praise Postecoglou's managerial credentials adding: "He's a great man-manager first and foremost which has shown with Brisbane Roar and the national team and now with Marinos.

"Tactically, he's very good, he sets his team up well and brings in players who will do a job for him and will challenge everyone to be better."