Rangers and Celtic 'B' teams set to join Scottish Lowland Football League next season

Rangers and Celtic are set to enter 'B' teams into the Scottish Lowland Football League next season after member clubs voted in favour of the move on a one-season basis.
Earlier this month, all member clubs took part in a discussion with representatives from both Celtic and Rangers before an indicative vote.
A majority of clubs at the league's AGM on Thursday backed the proposal.
League chairperson George Fraser said: "The member clubs have voted in favour of this proposal that was put to them earlier this month.
"Whilst it wasn't unanimous the majority of member clubs are in favour of it and ultimately the members made the decision, which is only right in a democracy.
"Our Board will now get to work on moving forward with plans to get the new season started on July 17."