Eddie Howe talks with Celtic over deal to become new manager break down

Talks have broken down between Eddie Howe and Celtic over a deal to become the Parkhead club's new manager.

Celtic have moved onto other targets as they step up their search for a new boss.

There are believed to be various factors as to why the deal broke down, including disagreements over budget and backroom staff, and personal reasons.

Howe was understood to have been keen to take Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone with him to Parkhead as part of his backroom team.

1:03 Former Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert believes the club will have a 'back-up plan' after talks with Howe broke down

The 43-year-old held initial talks with Celtic representatives, including majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, in March and became the club's number one choice to replace Neil Lennon at Parkhead.

Howe has been linked with various roles since he departed Bournemouth in 2020 following an eight-year-long second spell as manager at the Vitality Stadium during which he led the Cherries to the Premier League.

1:41 Former Celtic player, and now Dunfermline Athletic boss, Peter Grant wasn't giving too much away when asked if he had held talks with Howe over potentially becoming part of his backroom team at Parkhead

John Kennedy has been in interim charge of Celtic since Lennon resigned in February, with the club finishing the season 25 points behind champions Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Following the club's unprecedented quadruple treble, Celtic ended the 2020/21 campaign without a trophy after Rangers won the Premiership and St Johnstone took the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

In a statement earlier this week, the Hoops said they intended to appoint a new manager "shortly" as season ticket renewal deals were launched for the upcoming season.

A friendly with Preston at Celtic Park awaits on July 17, while their 2021-22 campaign gets underway on July 31.

Changes in personnel are afoot in other areas at the club with Scott Brown having concluded his 14 years at Celtic Park to join Aberdeen in a player-coach capacity.

Peter Lawwell will leave his role as chief executive this summer and is to be replaced by Dominic McKay. Desmond said back in March that the pair would have an influence on who is appointed as the successor to Lennon.