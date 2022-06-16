Brighton: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Brighton will face Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Seagulls will be the first club to visit Old Trafford and test the new Man Utd manager on August 7, set to be shown on Super Sunday with kick-off at 2pm, before facing Eddie Howe's Newcastle five days later.

Their first derby against Crystal Palace is also early on too, facing their rivals at the Amex Stadium on September 17 before the away fixture at Selhurst Park on February 11.

Brighton's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be against Aston Villa on November 12. The Seagulls will then return to action on Boxing Day against Southampton.

The reverse fixture against the Saints at the Amex Stadium will also be Brighton's penultimate game of the season, before travelling to Aston Villa for the final match of the 2022/23 campaign on May 28.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

7: Manchester United (a) - live on Sky Sports

13: Newcastle (h)

20: West Ham (a)

27: Leeds (h)

30: Fulham (a)

September

3: Leicester (h)

10: Bournemouth (a)

17: Crystal Palace (h)

October

1: Liverpool (a)

8: Tottenham (h)

15: Brentford (a)

18: Nottingham Forest (h)

22: Manchester City (a)

29: Chelsea (h)

November

5: Wolves (a)

12: Aston Villa (h)

December

26: Southampton (a)

31: Arsenal (h)

January

2: Everton (a)

14: Liverpool (h)

21: Leicester (a)

February

4: Bournemouth (h)

11: Crystal Palace (a)

18: Fulham (h)

25: Newcastle (a)

March

4: West Ham (h)

11: Leeds (a)

18: Manchester United (h)

April

1: Brentford (h)

8: Tottenham (a)

15: Chelsea (a)

22: Manchester City (h)

25: Nottingham Forest (a)

29: Wolves (h)

May

6: Everton (h)

13: Arsenal (a)

20: Southampton (h)

28: Aston Villa (a)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.