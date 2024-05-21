Brighton made bold call to move on from Roberto De Zerbi but have Kieran McKenna in their sights

Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton exit was expected to come following the offer of a job from one of European football's elites. Instead, the agreement to part ways was mutual, a relationship reaching its natural end.

For so much of the season, the Italian's name was linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. But he now leaves the Amex with Arne Slot appointed at Anfield, while other doors appear to be closing, too.

It perhaps speaks to Brighton's decline during the second half of the season, when they won just four Premier League games and suffered a heavy defeat to Roma as they exited the Europa League.

There is a sense that the uncertainty over De Zerbi's future may have contributed to Brighton's struggles, while the manager did little to quell speculation, saying in March he was postponing a decision until he was able to speak to Tony Bloom, the club's owner.

Rather than head into the summer not knowing whether De Zerbi was committed to Brighton, Bloom and Paul Barber, the chief executive, made a bold decision.

"I think we worked very hard over the past couple of years to make the relationship as good as it could be," said Barber. "All good things come to an end."

They could have decided to live with the uncertainty and waited for a bigger and richer club to pay the necessary compensation. De Zerbi's outstanding first 12 months at the Amex, plus his work with the likes of Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, ensures his reputation remains intact.

But Brighton understand that no manager is bigger than the club. Chris Hughton was sacked despite stabilising the club in the Premier League, with Graham Potter appointed to take the club to the next level.

The appointment of Potter worked - so much so that Chelsea came calling. Brighton didn't stand in his way. Instead, a healthy profit was made and De Zerbi was swiftly in post.

Brighton's model is well established. They identify talent before their rivals, provide the platform for them to succeed, and then reap the benefits when richer sides come calling.

Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Potter all fit into that model. De Zerbi no doubt would have been another to do so - but instead, Brighton cut the cord.

There are reasons beyond the team's slump for the Seagulls to take such a decision. As Barber admitted, De Zerbi isn't the easiest to work with, saying: "If that coffee machine was not working properly, I genuinely wouldn’t be surprised to see it on the lawn.

"We have learned what he says externally is a little bit misunderstood. He speaks with his heart on his sleeve."

De Zerbi hinted during his second season that Brighton's buy low, sell high model may not have been to his satisfaction.

Announcing his exit, he said: "We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values."

Just days before De Zerbi's exit, Barber said: "He understands what our limitations are. Behind the scenes, the model is very well known to him."

Brighton's model works so effectively because they plan ahead. As Bloom said, announcing De Zerbi's exit in the final week of the campaign gave Brighton "the earliest opportunity to plan for next season".

Barber gave an interview to the New York Times last year in which he explained how he has a shortlist of names ready to replace any manager or player that may leave.

That helps to explain how De Zerbi was so quickly identified and appointed following Potter's exit, and why they were willing to allow the 44-year-old to walk away.

"I think the process we follow has got us this far and that gives us confidence in it," said Barber. "We are very clear about the way we work.

"We have to understand for a club of our size, with revenues of our size, we have to compete in a different way."

Barber and his club have no doubt already identified the manager they want to replace De Zerbi. The chief executive explained: "Part of our process is to make sure we always know who the next coach might be.

"You can't guarantee because you don't know people's circumstances at the time the incumbent coach leaves. But we work very hard on our coach homework, if you like."

Kieran McKenna, the manager who led Ipswich to the Premier League following back-to-back promotions, is known to be a name of interest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna hails his players after securing promotion to the Premier League and says it will be a great challenge next season

Some reports go further, saying Brighton have already opened talks with the former Manchester United coach. His former side, plus Chelsea, are also said to be interested.

McKenna's coaching style and success at Ipswich has caught the eye, although he does have three years to run on his Ipswich deal.

Barber is keeping his cards close to his chest, saying: "There have been lots of names thrown at me but I’m not going to get into names or styles of coaches.

"We have a style of football that the fans enjoy. Roberto built on Graham's work, Graham built on Chris' work. We would like to progress from where we are. We are still ambitious and we don’t feel there is a ceiling."

McKenna's appeal is obvious - although Man Utd and Chelsea's interest suggests the clubs that normally come calling for Brighton's stars are looking to cut out the middle party.

Why pay a huge fee to Brighton for their manager when they can be hired two years earlier for a fraction of the fee?

But even if Brighton aren't successful in their pursuit of McKenna, Barber will simply move to the next name on his shortlist. No need to panic.