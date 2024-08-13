Brighton's James Milner describes Fabian Hurzeler's likeness to Jurgen Klopp as Seagulls prepare for Premier League opener at Everton

There is very little James Milner has not experienced or encountered over the course of a professional career that has recently entered its third decade, but playing under a manager seven years his junior is one of them.

Now 38, Milner is one of the division's oldest serving players, and a stalwart of the game. Comparatively, Brighton's new boss Fabian Hurzeler, at 31 years of age, is the league's youngest-ever permanent head coach.

The American-born German will be the first manager to take charge of a Premier League game having been born - in February 1993 - after the competition started.

Image: Fabian Hurzeler is the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history

Described by Brighton chief executive Paul Barber as "humble, smart, and a great communicator", Hurzeler shares many of the qualities Milner possesses - which formed part of the reason the club handed the midfielder a 12-month contract extension in May.

That, and the fact Brighton's midfield department looks somewhat depleted after Pascal Gross left for Borussia Dortmund this summer, with talks ongoing for Billy Gilmour's departure too.

Hurzeler's success this season, then, will rest on his ability to balance the youthful exuberance of the Seagulls' squad (all five summer arrivals have been 24 or under) with some Premier League nous, and there is no better intelligence to lean on than the player with the second-most appearances in the competition.

To complement such longevity, Milner also has the benefit of relatable experience. He has played under Jurgen Klopp. Hurzeler, precocious by comparison, has openly admitted to being influenced by Liverpool's enigmatic former leader - as well as "best in the world" Pep Guardiola - and Milner noticed the similarities immediately.

Image: Hurzeler has taken inspiration from Jurgen Klopp's style of play at Anfield

"I'm getting flashbacks," he said smiling, sitting in the vastness of Brighton's indoor training dome to escape the scorching south coast sunshine. "There is a good mix of the last manager [Roberto De Zerbi], who was build-up orientated, but maybe a bit of Jurgen Klopp thrown in.

"In terms of how we defend especially, the focus is on high intensity, counter-pressing and quick reactions to turnovers. The manager has put his own stamp and intensity on things, he wants us to play front foot with and without the ball."

Image: The figures behind Hurzeler and St Pauli's promotion

Hurzeler usually favours an attacking 3-4-3 formation, with an emphasis on possession-led progression. And a tendency to draw the attention of the referee for various touchline outbursts should be equally familiar to Brighton supporters, after De Zerbi's hot-headedness - Klopp shared that trait at times too.

"A few of the sessions we've done and a few tactical ideas have been familiar, which is great," Milner continued. "I'm very familiar with the Klopp style, and hopefully that means I can help some of the boys with a few of the defensive patterns. I'm pretty comfortable with it, and can help translate."

Clearly, Hurzeler has a ready-made ally in Milner, someone who recognises and respects a clear football philosophy, and a player willing to embrace the ideas of a relatively new tactician.

"I get to learn from a new manager," he said. "I'm learning every day. I had a fantastic time under Roberto last year but now it's a fresh start, with some positive changes. I've been really impressed with the manager so far, I'm excited to work with him."

And why not? Hurzeler's trajectory after 18 months at 2. Bundesliga St Pauli suggests there could be plenty to excite. Owner Tony Bloom hailed his arrival as a "a great fit" for Brighton, while the likeness to Klopp - a legend of modern management - will only enhance his burgeoning reputation.

Milner added: "The manager has been very clear about what he wants from us as a team and individuals. He's spoken to the senior players about how we can help relay messages. I think that's a good way of operating and the group is very together - the manager is big on togetherness. It's key to how we want to play."

As for the football, Brighton in the De Zerbi mould were the draw specialists of the Premier League last season with 12, at least two more than any other team. They were hampered by the loss of star man Kaoru Mitoma to injury, as well as others versed in the agency of scoring goals - Solly March, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson to name but a few.

But Milner has been encouraged by the stream of "immense talent" among Brighton's youthful ranks, and believes the squad is well equipped to better last season's 11th-place finish.

"The club getting a taste of Europe last season was a fantastic achievement, and it's something we should strive to repeat," he said. "That's a realistic target. A trophy is also not out of the realms of possibility, the journey the club has been on has been incredible and we aim high. We want to keep moving the club forward."

Image: James Milner is set to appear in his 23rd different Premier League season

Speaking personal goals, Milner is poised to appear in his 23rd different Premier League season, which would represent a competition record, surpassing Ryan Giggs' 22.

634 not out, Milner's appearance total is only 19 shy of Gareth Barry's all-time record (653) and well within reach this season, albeit chasing individual spoils is not the midfielder's chief motivation.

"The record is still a long way off, I know Gaz very well, he was an incredible player who had an incredible career. I just want to keep playing football and I'd be very fortunate to reach that number.

Image: Milner is a key part of Brighton's leadership group

"I've had a bit of banter about Gaz coming out of retirement to play for a local team," he added, before this journalist swiftly reminded him that appearances for a village club in the 12th tier do not count towards Premier League totals.

Nevertheless, Milner is especially keen not to let age define what could turn out to be his final season as a professional - he shares that with Hurzeler, at the opposite end of the spectrum. And, with Brighton facing seven of last season's top eight teams in the 10 fixtures that follow a difficult opening-day trip to Everton, the burden is surely one best shared.