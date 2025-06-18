Brighton: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Brighton will begin the 2025/26 Premier League season at home to Fulham on August 16; games against Crystal Palace are scheduled for November 8 and February 7; the Seagulls face Liverpool and Arsenal over Christmas; their final game will be at home to Man Utd
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK
Brighton will host Fulham on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season, with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the first five fixtures.
The Seagulls will welcome their London counterparts to the Amex on August 16. Man City and Spurs also visit in successive home games, before a trip to Chelsea on September 27.
The first game against rivals Crystal Palace will be played on November 8 at Selhurst Park. The home match is scheduled for February 7.
A busy festive period sees Brighton travel to Liverpool and Arsenal, the latter coming on December 27. They also face West Ham twice that month.
The end of the season includes a trip to Newcastle on May 2, before ending the campaign at home to Manchester United.
Brighton's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Fulham (h) - 3pm
23: Everton (a) - 3pm
30: Man City (h) - 3pm
September
13: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
20: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
27: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
October
4: Wolves (a) - 3pm
18: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
25: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
November
1: Leeds (h) - 3pm
8: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
22: Brentford (h) - 3pm
29: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
December
3: Aston Villa (h) - 8pm
6: West Ham (h) - 3pm
13: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
20: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
27: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
30: West Ham (a) - 8pm
January
3: Burnley (h) - 3pm
7: Man City (a) - 8pm
17: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
24: Fulham (a) - 3pm
31: Everton (h) - 3pm
February
7: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
11: Aston Villa (a) - 8pm
21: Brentford (a) - 3pm
28: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
March
4: Arsenal (h) - 8pm
14: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
21: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
April
11: Burnley (a) - 3pm
18: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
25: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
May
2: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
9: Wolves (h) - 3pm
17: Leeds (a) - 3pm
24: Man Utd (h) - 4pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.