Brighton: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Brighton will host Fulham on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season, with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the first five fixtures.

The Seagulls will welcome their London counterparts to the Amex on August 16. Man City and Spurs also visit in successive home games, before a trip to Chelsea on September 27.

The first game against rivals Crystal Palace will be played on November 8 at Selhurst Park. The home match is scheduled for February 7.

A busy festive period sees Brighton travel to Liverpool and Arsenal, the latter coming on December 27. They also face West Ham twice that month.

The end of the season includes a trip to Newcastle on May 2, before ending the campaign at home to Manchester United.

August

16: Fulham (h) - 3pm

23: Everton (a) - 3pm

30: Man City (h) - 3pm

September

13: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

20: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

27: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

October

4: Wolves (a) - 3pm

18: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

25: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

November

1: Leeds (h) - 3pm

8: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

22: Brentford (h) - 3pm

29: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

December

3: Aston Villa (h) - 8pm

6: West Ham (h) - 3pm

13: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

20: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

27: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

30: West Ham (a) - 8pm

January

3: Burnley (h) - 3pm

7: Man City (a) - 8pm

17: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

24: Fulham (a) - 3pm

31: Everton (h) - 3pm

February

7: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

11: Aston Villa (a) - 8pm

21: Brentford (a) - 3pm

28: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

March

4: Arsenal (h) - 8pm

14: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

21: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

April

11: Burnley (a) - 3pm

18: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

25: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

May

2: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

9: Wolves (h) - 3pm

17: Leeds (a) - 3pm

24: Man Utd (h) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.