Kaoru Mitoma: Brighton winger wants to stay with Seagulls and sign new contract amid Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabia interest

Kaoru Mitoma has told Brighton he wants to stay at the club and sign a new deal.

Brighton are keen to sit down with the Japan forward to discuss improved terms and an extension to his contract.

The club want to reward Mitoma for his performances with a new deal that reflects his importance to Fabian Hurzeler's squad.

Mitoma's current deal at Brighton runs out in two years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fabian Hurzeler says Brighton try to keep their best players and believes Kaoru Mitoma is an important part of the Seagulls setup.

Brighton rejected offers from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for Mitoma in the winter window. Bayern Munich also have him on a list of targets for the left-wing position this summer.

Brighton boss Hurzeler told Sky Sports News: "We try to keep our best players.

"Mitoma played a great last season but it's only because we as a club worked together. Then you can shine as individuals. It's the most important that all the players try to understand that. Mitoma understood it last season.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing him back [on Thursday for pre-season]. That's the plan. We look forward to continue working with him, to try to improve him because I still think his limit is not reached yet.

"That's our job, his job, the job of the whole club to get the best potential out of the players and that's what we're looking for in the pre-season. I'm sure he will be an important part of us."

Hurzeler: Pedro to Chelsea an excellent deal for Brighton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reports on whether we'll see Joao Pedro feature for Chelsea at the Club World Cup, and gives an update on the possibility of a Jobe vs Jude Bellingham head-to-head at the tournament

The news about Mitoma comes on the same day striker Joao Pedro completed his switch to Chelsea for a fee which could rise to £60m

Hurzeler says it is a transfer that is good for everyone involved and wished the forward well at his new club.

In a release announcing Pedro's departure, Hurzeler was quoted as saying: "This is a good move for all parties.

"It's an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent.

"It's also an exciting move for Joao: it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.

"Joao has given us some wonderful moments - during my time and before I came to the club - so on behalf of everyone I would like to thank him for his service over the past two seasons and wish him the best for the future."

The head coach also believes free transfer Olivier Boscagli can add a new dimension to his squad. The Seagulls signed centre-back Boscagli from PSV Eindhoven.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 27-year-old made 30 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season and contributed one goal and six assists.

"He proved for several years he can play on the highest level, not only in the Dutch league but also in the Champions League," Hurzeler told Sky Sports News.

"He's an experienced player, he has a great left foot, he is a good defender. I'm sure he gives us something we don't have in the squad and I'm really looking forward to working with him."