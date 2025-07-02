Kaoru Mitoma: Brighton winger wants to stay with Seagulls and sign new contract amid Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabia interest
Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has told the club he wants to extend his current contract with the club which still has two years to run; Seagulls rejected bids from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for Japan international in January while he is on Bayern Munich's list of targets
Wednesday 2 July 2025 19:52, UK
Kaoru Mitoma has told Brighton he wants to stay at the club and sign a new deal.
Brighton are keen to sit down with the Japan forward to discuss improved terms and an extension to his contract.
The club want to reward Mitoma for his performances with a new deal that reflects his importance to Fabian Hurzeler's squad.
Mitoma's current deal at Brighton runs out in two years.
Brighton rejected offers from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for Mitoma in the winter window. Bayern Munich also have him on a list of targets for the left-wing position this summer.
Brighton boss Hurzeler told Sky Sports News: "We try to keep our best players.
"Mitoma played a great last season but it's only because we as a club worked together. Then you can shine as individuals. It's the most important that all the players try to understand that. Mitoma understood it last season.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing him back [on Thursday for pre-season]. That's the plan. We look forward to continue working with him, to try to improve him because I still think his limit is not reached yet.
"That's our job, his job, the job of the whole club to get the best potential out of the players and that's what we're looking for in the pre-season. I'm sure he will be an important part of us."
Hurzeler: Pedro to Chelsea an excellent deal for Brighton
The news about Mitoma comes on the same day striker Joao Pedro completed his switch to Chelsea for a fee which could rise to £60m
Hurzeler says it is a transfer that is good for everyone involved and wished the forward well at his new club.
In a release announcing Pedro's departure, Hurzeler was quoted as saying: "This is a good move for all parties.
"It's an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent.
"It's also an exciting move for Joao: it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.
"Joao has given us some wonderful moments - during my time and before I came to the club - so on behalf of everyone I would like to thank him for his service over the past two seasons and wish him the best for the future."
The head coach also believes free transfer Olivier Boscagli can add a new dimension to his squad. The Seagulls signed centre-back Boscagli from PSV Eindhoven.
The 27-year-old made 30 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season and contributed one goal and six assists.
"He proved for several years he can play on the highest level, not only in the Dutch league but also in the Champions League," Hurzeler told Sky Sports News.
"He's an experienced player, he has a great left foot, he is a good defender. I'm sure he gives us something we don't have in the squad and I'm really looking forward to working with him."