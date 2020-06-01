Harry Kane delighted with worldwide sales of Leyton Orient shirt he sponsors

Harry Kane holding one of the Leyton Orient shirts he has sponsored

Harry Kane admits that he is surprised at how wide the sales of the Leyton Orient shirt he sponsors have spread, but is delighted for the club and the charities involved.

In two weeks, Orient have already outstripped sales for all of last season by 25 percent and have had orders from 31 different countries including Mexico, Russia and New Zealand.

"When the idea first came together, we knew it was unique so we were excited about doing it and excited about the launch," Kane said.

"I don't think we really knew how big it would become. All of those sales in all those different countries shows how worldwide football really is.

"It's a great surprise and hopefully they continue to sell that many shirts because I know the charities will really benefit from the 10 per cent they're getting as well. They'll use that money to great effect."

Tottenham striker Kane, who played for The O's on loan in 2011, has donated the shirt sponsorship to three causes.

The home shirt displays a thank you message to the frontline heroes for their work during the coronavirus crisis, the away shirt is dedicated to Haven House Children's Hospice, while the third kit supports the mental health charity Mind.

10 per cent of proceeds from each shirt sale will be donated to the relevant charity.

The club say that they are continuing to work with Kane and his brother Charlie to come up with new ways to keep interest going.