Bournemouth defender Adam Smith out for up to three months with knee injury

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith will be sidelined for up to three months by a knee injury sustained against Newcastle.

The defender was stretchered off after receiving eight minutes of treatment in Bournemouth's 2-1 defeat at St James' Park, with manager Eddie Howe later admitting Smith's injury looked serious.

But after undergoing extensive medical assessment, Smith's injury was not deemed as serious as first feared.

Adam Smith was stretchered off against Newcastle

Bournemouth have announced the 27-year-old left-back underwent a procedure to repair a cartilage tear in his right knee on Saturday.

The Cherries host Arsenal, live on Sky Sports Premier League, this Sunday.