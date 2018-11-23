Arsenal under Unai Emery cannot be compared to Arsene Wenger, says Eddie Howe

Arsenal are a new opposition under Unai Emery, says Eddie Howe

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe feels Arsenal under Unai Emery are a completely different opposition compared to the Arsene Wenger era.

Sixth-placed Cherries are set to host Emery's side on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, with four points separating the two sides after 12 games played this season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Howe said: "I think it will be a very good game, fifth vs sixth, Arsenal are on this very good unbeaten run, they've adapted very well to the new manager and played well.

"They have outstanding attacking players and a real good look about their team at the moment, we know it's going to be tough."

When asked whether he would approach the fixture in the way he would with a Wenger-managed team, Howe outlined how Arsenal have entered a new phase.

"I don't think you can make too many comparisons, it's a new era for Arsenal," he added.

"We just approach the game in the same way we do any team, we watch them and analyse them and we make our game plans around what we have seen.

"The key thing for us and what we have found is that if one to 11 we are very good then we have a chance - if we have two or three off the pace then these games are very difficult to get anything out of."

Howe also confirmed his squad are in good shape following the international break, with a few late fitness checks set to be made ahead of the Arsenal tie.

Joshua King has returned to training with the squad, while Howe confirmed Adam Smith is set to be out for around three months with injury.