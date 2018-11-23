What is it like to work for Eddie Howe? Callum Wilson and Jermain Defoe give insight

Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe and Callum Wilson gave a fascinating insight into just what it is like to play for manager Eddie Howe.

Defoe and Wilson, alongside winger Jordon Ibe, spoke with Sky Sports' Alex Scott ahead of Bournemouth's clash with Arsenal on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 1.30pm.

Bournemouth sit sixth in the Premier League following a fine start to the season, and Defoe says Howe's attention to detail is like nothing he has ever seen.

Callum Wilson says Howe keeps the Bournemouth players grounded

Defoe said: "His attention to detail is unbelievable. With Eddie, every day in training you need to be on it. You can't just come in one day feeling tired, and just go through the motions, get through the session, it will never happen. You may as well stay in and not train.

"Every single day he wants to improve you as players. Off the pitch he wants to improve you as people, doing stuff in the community.

"It's important. It's a different approach to every game. If we're playing on a Saturday, we start looking at the game plan on the Monday before. This club have an identity, how we play, the intensity. And that's why we're probably one of the fittest teams in the league.

"It's not easy because in the modern game, every team is fit, so to be up there as the fittest shows we work hard every day."

Despite the intensity and detail to Howe's management style, Defoe insists the family feel around Bournemouth is so strong it even surprised him when he joined the club in 2017.

"In football, you see each other every day, and at some clubs where you see the boys [every day] and you can't wait to get away from the lads. On a day off you don't see anyone, don't message, but here it is completely different.

"It's something that surprised me when I first came to be honest. It means a lot, because you become a family.

Jermain Defoe revealed Howe's attention to detail is like nothing he's ever seen

"The good thing about here is everyone wants to learn, every day. The manager is big on that, no matter what you've achieved, you can still improve, even if it's that one per cent."

Wilson, who has scored six goals for Bournemouth this season and netted on his debut for England against USA last week, says Howe is keen on keeping the players grounded, and reiterated Howe's focus on improving each day.

"I think he is good at keeping your feet on the ground. We beat Watford 4-0, came in after the game, and he's just focusing in on what we could have done better. It puts it into perspective, he always wants to kick on.

"You come in and you know you can't get too big for your boots. It's that sort of environment, and you don't want to step out of that zone. Everyone respects each other."

