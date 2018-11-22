Super Sunday essential stats: Top stats ahead of live games on Sky Sports

2:56 Andy Bishop picks five essential stats ahead of the live games on Sky Sports this Sunday Andy Bishop picks five essential stats ahead of the live games on Sky Sports this Sunday

From Birmingham City's transformation to Arsenal's strike duo on Sundays and Wolves' injured full-backs - we pick five essential stats ahead of this Sunday's live games on Sky Sports.

Aston Villa vs Birmingham City

A huge game at Villa Park kicks off Sunday's live football on Sky Sports as Aston Villa take on Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Villa are aiming to win three successive games for the first time this season, but come up against an in-form Birmingham.

The Blues have improved significantly, having made their worst-ever start to a season at this level when they failed to win any of their opening eight games.

But only Norwich have won more games and points than Garry Monk's side over the past nine games, while only Preston have scored more goals during that period.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

In the early Premier League kick-off on Sunday, Arsenal travel to Bournemouth. The Cherries recorded their first win in six league meetings against Arsenal last time the teams met back in January.

If they are to repeat the feat this season then they will have to pay close attention to forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, who will aim to keep up their impressive form.

And the pair appear to love Sundays: Aubameyang has scored 13 Premier League goals in his 15 appearances on a Sunday, while Lacazette has also scored seven of his last eight top-flight goals on that day of the week.

However, Bournemouth will be confident of getting a result, having lost just one of their six home league games so far this season with their home form catching the eye at the start of this campaign.

The south-coast side have comfortably made their best-ever start to a Premier League season, winning five more points and scoring seven more goals than at this stage in any of their previous three seasons.

Wolves vs Huddersfield

In Super Sunday's second offering, Huddersfield travel to Wolves. The Terriers are without a win in their last 10 Premier League away games, while Wolves have failed to win any of their last four league games.

Huddersfield have scored fewer league goals than any other side in the top five European leagues this season, and only one of those goals came in the second half.

Travelling Huddersfield fans have enjoyed just 16 minutes in the lead so far, a brief two minutes at Goodison Park and 14 minutes at the King Power.

However, David Wagner's side will be boosted by the news that Wolves may be without full-backs Matt Doherty and Jonny - having both suffered injuries on international duty.

The duo have started every Premier League game this term and created more chances from open play than any other full-back duo in the Premier League.

Raul Jimenez will particularly miss Doherty, with the Irishman creating 10 goalscoring chances for him this season - a total only Gylfi Sigurdsson can surpass with his 12 opportunities for Michael Keane.

So, an important day at the top and bottom of the table and it's all about second city pride in the Championship.

After a highly-entertaining break for the Nations League, domestic football is back on Sky Sports this Sunday - and it all gets underway at Villa Park from 11.30 on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.