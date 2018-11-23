WATCH: How well do Bournemouth trio Callum Wilson, Jermain Defoe and Jordan Ibe know each other?

How well do Bournemouth trio Callum Wilson, Jermain Defoe and Jordan Ibe know each other? Alex Scott sat down with them to find out...

The Premier League returns following the international break and high-flying Bournemouth will welcome Arsenal to the Vitality Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League this Sunday.

Sky Sports pundit Scott visited the trio ahead of the game and tested the team-mate's knowledge of one another having played together for the Cherries for a few seasons.

Questions included middle names, birthdays as well as professional achievements, including Wilson's number on his recent England debut and where Defoe began his career.

Hit play on the video above to see how well Wilson, Defoe and Ibe know each other and watch Bournemouth v Arsenal live on Sky Sports from 12.30pm on Sunday.