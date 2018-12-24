Jermain Defoe finally gets 2008 League Cup medal

Jermain Defoe has been waiting a decade but he has finally received his 2008 League Cup winner's medal.

Defoe played and scored in the early stages of the competition for Tottenham during the 2007/08 season.

He was sold to Portsmouth in the January transfer window and saw his former team-mates lift the trophy in February when they beat Chelsea 2-1.

Defoe was not part of the celebrations nor the medal ceremony but 10 years later he has finally received a medal for his part in the cup triumph, although he is now worried his mum will take it away from him.

Defoe said: "It's unique and I am sure my mum is going to take this off of me like she normally does, put in the cabinet somewhere.

"And when you finish playing, you look back at these things and reflect, even not playing in the final, I remember every game.

Jermain Defoe played in the earlier rounds of the 2007/08 League Cup for Tottenham

"Just being a part of that group when I was there, some amazing people, amazing players and having your name in that list is really special.

"It's a big surprise, I am really happy, it's a nice Christmas present and I must have been a good boy at some point.

Tottenham defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy

"I always thought with the squad that we had [at Tottenham] we should have gone on to win a lot more. Some unbelievable players, the spirit was always good there, probably just a little bit unlucky.

"No matter what you win, something individual or collectively as a team, it's always special."

In June, Defoe was awarded an OBE for his services to his foundation. Last month he dedicated it to his young friend Bradley Lowery, who passed away following a battle with cancer in 2017.