Eddie Howe desperate for Bournemouth momentum after 'tough' defeat

Eddie Howe is desperate to build momentum with Bournemouth after a "disappointing" 4-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Bournemouth have won just two of their last 11 games in all competitions after a fine start to the season, and are now in 12th place in the Premier League.

They were distinctly second best at Old Trafford as Paul Pogba scored twice in United's win, and Howe did not hold back in his assessment.

He told Sky Sports: "Tough game. Disappointing performance from us. We weren't every quite right in the game I felt. We conceded early and it was very difficult from that moment onwards.

"Technically and defensively below the usual level, hence we got punished.

"It will take some time for me to digest that, it's probably a whole host of things coming together at the wrong time for us, but that's the Premier League, that's how difficult this league can be. Now we have to regroup, refocus, and put things right in the next few games."

Wins against Brighton and Huddersfield failed to trigger a run for Bournemouth, but Howe hopes upcoming games against Watford (home), Everton (away) and West Ham (home) will be the catalyst for a run in the new year.

"For us it's all about one result and building some momentum back." he added. "We've been through an incredibly tough run of fixtures; we've had results in between that bad run, beating Brighton and Huddersfield at home.

"We hoped they would be the catalyst for some momentum, it never happened. Now we have to try and get another result."