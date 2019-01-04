Ryan Fraser is proving his influence at Bournemouth this season, says Eddie Howe

Ryan Fraser has scored seven goals in all competitions for Bournemouth this term

Ryan Fraser has begun to prove his importance to Bournemouth with consistent and influential displays, says Eddie Howe.

The Scotland international has been a regular presence under Howe this season and is level with Eden Hazard for most assists in the Premier League this season with nine.

Fraser scored the Cherries' third goal in their entertaining 3-3 draw against Watford on Wednesday and Howe is impressed with the 24-year-old's development.

Fraser's influence underlined Ryan Fraser is one behind Lionel Messi for the highest assists from Europe's five main leagues this season.

"He's done so well this [season], he's been a regular goal creator, goal scorer and his set-piece delivery has been excellent, which was evident on Wednesday," Howe said.

"Two lovely free-kicks, one floated and one whipped, with two goals coming from that. So really pleased.

"I'm not surprised [by his performances]. His technical ability is so high; he's got two lovely feet and a very good football brain.

"It was more a case of wanting him to show everybody what he can do on a consistent basis and he's started to do it this [season]."

2:53 Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against Watford in the Premier League. Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against Watford in the Premier League.

Ryan Fraser has more@premierleague assists for @afcbournemouth this season (9) than in his previous 2 combined (8)



Most assists in PL this season:



9️⃣ Ryan Fraser 🥇

9️⃣ Eden Hazard 🥇

7️⃣ Christian Eriksen

7️⃣ Leroy Sane

7️⃣ Mohamed Salah pic.twitter.com/xNaCVCF2lj — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 2, 2019

Troy Deeney accused referee David Coote of "bottling it" over some decisions in the frenetic encounter at the Vitality Stadium, with the Watford captain's comments raising Fraser's eyebrows.

"It was a slightly unusual situation," Howe said of the interview.

1:32 Troy Deeney believes Watford were on the wrong end of several decisions by ref David Coote after their 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League. Troy Deeney believes Watford were on the wrong end of several decisions by ref David Coote after their 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League.

"Players from opposing teams being interviewed together - Troy saying what he feels from his side's perspective and Ryan, who knows Dan Gosling, our team and our thoughts, to see his expression says everything of what he is thinking at the time.

"I thought it was funny, but I haven't seen the clip, I have only seen the photo and that in itself was funny."

Everton vs B'mouth Live on

Howe: Defoe deal not finalised

Meanwhile, Howe is pragmatic about the potential departure of Jermain Defoe to Rangers on a 18-month loan, according to Sky sources, with the experienced striker yet to start a league game this season.

"I think from my perspective, I'd love to play all my players," he said. "Not playing anyone within the squad is always a difficult decision and it always hurts me to see players not doing what they love to do," Howe said.

0:26 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he's 'loved' working with Jermain Defoe as the striker moves closer to a loan deal with Rangers. Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he's 'loved' working with Jermain Defoe as the striker moves closer to a loan deal with Rangers.

"But my job is to pick 11 players and a bench that gives us the best chance of winning and that's what I try and do.

"Any player that leaves for pastures new, we wish them well, we hope they progress their careers and achieve whatever dream they want to do."