Jermain Defoe loan deal from Bournemouth to Rangers not finalised, says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe says a loan deal taking Jermain Defoe from Bournemouth to Rangers is yet to be finalised.

The forward has agreed personal terms with Rangers and is set to join on an 18-month loan deal, according to Sky sources.

But, speaking on Friday morning, Bournemouth manager Howe said: "I'm not going to talk you through any details because no deal has been finalised so until that moment happens it would be foolish of me to comment, so let's wait and see what happens in the next few days.

"Any deal that does get agreed will be in the player's best interests and what the player wants to pursue.

"From our side I've said from day one I've loved working with Jermain, I've really enjoyed the relationship we've had and how professional he's been for the team and for the group of players we have, but as I say no deal has been finalised so let's see what happens.

"The deal (signing Defoe) has been a good one from our perspective, I would do it again in a heartbeat. He scored some massive goals for us last year, I don't think anyone should forget that.

"Then you add the other value that he brings in the changing room and on the training pitch. He's definitely been a role model for a lot of our younger players. As I say it's something I would do again and again if given the same circumstances."

The Premier League club are understood to have two recall options on Defoe's loan - this summer and in January 2020.

The deal is subject to Defoe passing a medical, which is expected to happen this weekend, and it is hoped Defoe will become a Rangers player in time to join the squad on their mid-season break to Tenerife.

The 36-year-old has 57 England caps and is in the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League history, but he has yet to start a league game for Bournemouth this season.