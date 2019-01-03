WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

4:24 A round-up of all Wednesday's action from the Premier League A round-up of all Wednesday's action from the Premier League

Watch all the goals and the best action from the Premier League games, including Man Utd's win at Newcastle and a thriller at Bournemouth.

There were also wins for Tottenham, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Leicester, while Bournemouth and Watford played out a 3-3 draw and West Ham drew 2-2 with Brighton.

Scroll down for highlights from all the top-flight games from Tuesday and Wednesday...

Wednesday

Manchester United made it four wins from four under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.

Highlights from Manchester United's win against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Bournemouth and Watford played out a 3-3 draw as four goals were scored in six frantic first-half minutes at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against Watford in the Premier League.

Chelsea missed the chance to strengthen their top-four position as they produced an ineffective display in a 0-0 home draw with Southampton.

Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Southampton in the Premier League.

Marko Arnautovic scored twice in two minutes to lead a West Ham comeback from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Highlights from the 2-2 draw between West Ham and Brighton in the Premier League.

Late goals from Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic saw Crystal Palace secure a 2-0 win against Wolves at Molineux.

Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Wolves in the Premier League.

Ashley Barnes struck the winner as Burnley came from behind to beat 10-man Huddersfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Highlights from Burnley's 2-1 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Tuesday

Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester City got their festive period back on track with a 1-0 victory at Everton on New Year's Day.

Highlights from Leicester's win over Everton in the Premier League.

Arsenal returned to winning ways in emphatic style with a 4-1 victory over Fulham on New Year's Day.

Highlights from Arsenal's win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Tottenham moved second in the Premier League, for 48 hours at least, as a first-half flurry gave them a comfortable 3-0 win at Cardiff on New Year's Day.