WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from the midweek Premier League games
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 03/01/19 12:21am
Watch all the goals and the best action from the Premier League games, including Man Utd's win at Newcastle and a thriller at Bournemouth.
There were also wins for Tottenham, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Leicester, while Bournemouth and Watford played out a 3-3 draw and West Ham drew 2-2 with Brighton.
Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.
Scroll down for highlights from all the top-flight games from Tuesday and Wednesday...
Wednesday
Newcastle 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United made it four wins from four under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.
Bournemouth 3-3 Watford
Bournemouth and Watford played out a 3-3 draw as four goals were scored in six frantic first-half minutes at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.
Chelsea 0-0 Southampton
Chelsea missed the chance to strengthen their top-four position as they produced an ineffective display in a 0-0 home draw with Southampton.
West Ham 2-2 Brighton
Marko Arnautovic scored twice in two minutes to lead a West Ham comeback from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Brighton.
Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace
Late goals from Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic saw Crystal Palace secure a 2-0 win against Wolves at Molineux.
Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley
Ashley Barnes struck the winner as Burnley came from behind to beat 10-man Huddersfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
Tuesday
Everton 0-1 Leicester
Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester City got their festive period back on track with a 1-0 victory at Everton on New Year's Day.
Arsenal 4-1 Fulham
Arsenal returned to winning ways in emphatic style with a 4-1 victory over Fulham on New Year's Day.
Cardiff 0-3 Tottenham
Tottenham moved second in the Premier League, for 48 hours at least, as a first-half flurry gave them a comfortable 3-0 win at Cardiff on New Year's Day.