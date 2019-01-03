Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Watch all the goals and the best action from the midweek Premier League games

Last Updated: 03/01/19 12:21am
4:24
A round-up of all Wednesday's action from the Premier League
A round-up of all Wednesday's action from the Premier League

Watch all the goals and the best action from the Premier League games, including Man Utd's win at Newcastle and a thriller at Bournemouth.

There were also wins for Tottenham, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Leicester, while Bournemouth and Watford played out a 3-3 draw and West Ham drew 2-2 with Brighton.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from all the top-flight games from Tuesday and Wednesday...

Wednesday

Newcastle 0-2 Manchester United

Manchester United made it four wins from four under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.
2:59
Highlights from Manchester United's win against Newcastle in the Premier League.
Highlights from Manchester United's win against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Bournemouth 3-3 Watford

Bournemouth and Watford played out a 3-3 draw as four goals were scored in six frantic first-half minutes at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.
2:53
Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against Watford in the Premier League.
Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against Watford in the Premier League.

Chelsea 0-0 Southampton

Chelsea missed the chance to strengthen their top-four position as they produced an ineffective display in a 0-0 home draw with Southampton.
2:45
Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Southampton in the Premier League.
Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Southampton in the Premier League.

West Ham 2-2 Brighton

Marko Arnautovic scored twice in two minutes to lead a West Ham comeback from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Brighton.
2:55
Highlights from the 2-2 draw between West Ham and Brighton in the Premier League.
Highlights from the 2-2 draw between West Ham and Brighton in the Premier League.

Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace

Late goals from Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic saw Crystal Palace secure a 2-0 win against Wolves at Molineux.
2:50
Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Wolves in the Premier League.
Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Wolves in the Premier League.

Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley

Ashley Barnes struck the winner as Burnley came from behind to beat 10-man Huddersfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
2:56
Highlights from Burnley's 2-1 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.
Highlights from Burnley's 2-1 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Tuesday

Everton 0-1 Leicester

Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester City got their festive period back on track with a 1-0 victory at Everton on New Year's Day.
2:55
Highlights from Leicester's win over Everton in the Premier League.
Highlights from Leicester's win over Everton in the Premier League.

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham

Arsenal returned to winning ways in emphatic style with a 4-1 victory over Fulham on New Year's Day.
2:53
Highlights from Arsenal's win over Fulham in the Premier League.
Highlights from Arsenal's win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Cardiff 0-3 Tottenham

Tottenham moved second in the Premier League, for 48 hours at least, as a first-half flurry gave them a comfortable 3-0 win at Cardiff on New Year's Day.
2:25
Highlights from Tottenham's win over Cardiff in the Premier League.
Highlights from Tottenham's win over Cardiff in the Premier League.

Jeff's Now Given Away £10 Million

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK