Eddie Howe hoping for Callum Wilson return to secure Bournemouth safety

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is hoping the return of Callum Wilson can re-energise his side, who he insists are not yet safe.

The Cherries boss says he will make a late call on whether to include the forward in his squad for Saturday's visit to Huddersfield but confirmed the England international is closing in on a return.

"He's done some light training this week and been back on the grass for first time and he's looked pretty good," said Howe.

"We're in a similar position to last week, we'll have to pick and choose the right moment for him to come back. I'm going to have to consult with Callum and the physios to see how he feels [before Huddersfield.]

Speaking to Sky Sports in his pre-match press conference, Howe admitted he is now keeping his eye on the fixture list as the campaign reaches its climax.

"We recognise now that games are running out for us and we're in a position where our safety isn't secured and we're losing distance with the teams above us.

"There's still a gap but until you're away from that area [relegation] but you have to look at it game by game. We're looking upwards at the teams we want to catch but we have to win games.

"We're absolutely desperate to do it and I think it's important we do it quickly, we want that momentum back in our performances."

Bournemouth currently sit 12th on 34 points, nine clear of the relegation zone after 29 matches played.

The Cherries will also be without Steve Cook for some time, as Howe revealed the extent of his injury complications.

"Cookie will be out. He had a long-standing groin problem which we felt was minor, he had an injection on that area to try and fix the problem but that injection turned into an infection and he's going to be out now for around five or six weeks."