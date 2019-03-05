Eddie Howe made freeman of Bournemouth by council
Cherries boss defends performance in defeat to Manchester City on Saturday
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 05/03/19 11:21pm
Eddie Howe has been made a freeman of Bournemouth, becoming just the 29th person to receive the honour in the town's history.
The Bournemouth manager received the council's highest accolade at a chambers meeting on Tuesday - the last ever one before Bournemouth council merges with Christchurch and Poole.
Howe first took charge of the club in 2008, and then returned for a second spell in 2012, with a ten-month stint at Burnley sandwiched in between.
The 41-year-old has taken the Cherries from League Two to the Premier League and, speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: "It brings home just how Bournemouth is a great community of people, connected with a love for football.
"It was very emotional. It's great to look back on these moments. I've accepted this today on behalf of Bournemouth Football Club - I think that's the best way to recognise it."
While Howe has undeniably achieved remarkable success at Bournemouth, the team are currently enduring a sustained run of poor form, losing 15 of their last 21 matches.
The latest defeat came at home to Manchester City on Saturday - a game in which they recorded zero shots and just 18 per cent of possession.
Howe defended Bournemouth's defensive tactics against the champions though, saying: "We didn't have a lot of the ball against Manchester City. We had to be defensively very good. I thought we were, but unfortunately we lost the game.
"If I had the same choice and the same options, would I do the same again? Yes I would, but we'd try to produce a better performance and try to score."