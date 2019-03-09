Eddie Howe praises Callum Wilson professionalism after win at Huddersfield

1:36 Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe praised his players after their first away win in ten, in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League. Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe praised his players after their first away win in ten, in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe praised the impact of the returning Callum Wilson after he helped Bournemouth earn a 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

In front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, Wilson scored and provided another on his return from injury to ensure Bournemouth picked up their first away league win since October.

Howe was pleased with Wilson's contribution especially, believing the striker's return has given the whole club a lift.

"Callum was excellent today, as was Josh King - they caused lots of problems today," Howe told Sky Sports. "It is testament to Callum's professionalism that he is able to play 90 minutes, he has worked hard on his comeback.

"It was great to see him score and the team were boosted by his return."

The three points moves Bournemouth nine points clear of the relegation zone, but Howe is adamant is side are not safe yet.

"It was a really big game for us - a really big performance from the players," Howe added. "I thought there were some really good individual performances and an all-round team one too.

"We need it [the away win] for a whole host of reasons. To get out supporters to come all this way, and they have supported us week in, week out, there has been no ill feeling from the stands and they deserved that win today.

"The first goal I would like to see again, as it looked like a really good move, a very decisive attack and a lot of quality in it. We had other moments we could have scored more but we are happy with the two we got. Hopefully this win will give us a lot of belief.

"We are still in that position where we are desperate to go above the teams above us, but we are still mindful we need to get points."