Bournemouth signing Arnaut Danjuma excited to play Aston Villa to face ex-Club Brugge duo

New Bournemouth signing Arnaut Danjuma is looking forward to playing Aston Villa in the Premier League to face Marvelous Nakamba and Wesley.

Danjuma arrived at the Vitality Stadium from Club Brugge last week for a £13.7m fee, in a summer which saw his two former team-mates also switch Belgium for the Premier League, as Nakamba and Wesley signed for Villa.

In an interview with Mark McAdam on Good Morning Transfers, the 22-year-old winger admitted he was excited to playing against the duo when Bournemouth travel to Villa Park later this month on August 18.

"There are two players who went to the Premier League from my old club (Marvelous Nakamba and Wesley) and I am looking forward to meeting them on the pitch," he said.

"The Premier League is the best in the world so it's always a dream for players. Especially Bournemouth, who I am very happy to join."

Danjuma, who has two Netherlands caps, could feature for Bournemouth in their opening Premier League fixture against Sheffield United on Saturday following injury to David Brooks, and says he is enjoying life on the south coast so far.

David Brooks has been ruled out for two to three months with an ankle injury

"The players and everybody at the club has helped me to adjust as fast as possible," he added. "I have enjoyed the first few training sessions, and beating Lyon 3-0 [in pre-season] was a good start!"

When asked about how his move to England materialised, Danjuma revealed that the Cherries had a long-standing interest in securing his signature.

"The interest had been there for a while," he said. "I knew Bournemouth were interested, it wasn't a last minute move and it was going on for a while."

Danjuma is one of four players signed by Bournemouth in the summer transfer window - joining Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Philip Billing - as Eddie Howe's side prepare for their fifth season in the top flight.

Philip Billing signed for Bournemouth from Huddersfield earlier in the window

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands Bournemouth are in talks with Liverpool over a season-long loan deal for Harry Wilson.

Wilson has attracted interest from fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Aston Villa but any kind of move, be it permanent or loan, has failed to materialise thus far, with the Cherries now in the mix for the Wales international.

