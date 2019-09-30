Josh King's strike first goal to be allowed by VAR rather than disallowed this season

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against West Ham in the Premier League

Josh King's goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw helped Bournemouth earn a point against West Ham but it was also significant from a VAR perspective.

The Norway international's strike was the first in the Premier League this season to be allowed via VAR, rather than disallowed, after the assistant referee originally ruled him offside.

Stuart Atwell was the referee at the Vitality Stadium

The view from the referees' governing body, the PGMOL, was that it was a close call and there were just a few inches in it. However, the feeling is the VAR definitely made the right call and that it was a great use of the technology. That decision took 110 seconds to make - so nearly two minutes.

There may have been celebrations from Bournemouth fans, but it was quite the opposite at Villa Park, where Aston Villa supporters started chanting angrily against VAR.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League

The second overturned decision of the weekend was John McGinn's opener against Burnley during the 2-2 draw, with Conor Hourihane offside. The PGMOL insist the VAR made the right decision.

When looking at whether a player is offside or not, if it is a close call the VAR uses a 3D line to inspect the footage. However, in this instance it was only a 2D line that was used. The decision took a minute to make.

In all, there have been 13 decisions overturned by VAR this season.