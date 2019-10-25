Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe defends Watford board's strategy

1:15 Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes that Watford's struggles in the Premier League's bottom three are temporary Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes that Watford's struggles in the Premier League's bottom three are temporary

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has defended the Watford board's manager strategy and believes they will get out of their relegation troubles.

Howe has now faced eight different Watford bosses since his return to Bournemouth in 2012, with Quique Sanchez Flores the latest in the hot seat.

Despite some people criticising the Hornets' owners, he has applauded their ability to find talented managers and succeed.

He said: "That's how they decide to go about their business and it's working for them to this point.

"They've had huge success, similar to us but in a totally different way. One thing I will say about them is that they appoint really good managers.

"They've had a very high turnover but every single one of them has been a top manager.

"Historically, they've been a very good Premier League team. They've come up, consolidated, done well every year, built on the squad they've had, and recruited players that have fitted in well.

Sanchez Flores returned to Watford earlier this season after being sacked by the club in 2016

"So, it's a surprise (to see them in the relegation zone). I think it's nothing permanent for them. I think it's a temporary moment that they're finding themselves in.

"I think they'll come back and show what a really good team they are. For us, we've got to forget their league position and just concentrate on the game we're playing."

In these sides' two league games last season, there was a total of 10 goals, with Bournemouth picking up four points from a maximum six.

The Cherries won 4-0 at Vicarage Road 12 months ago, before the two teams played out a 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium earlier this year.

Despite their opposition's position in the relegation zone, Howe still expects a tricky game against Quique Sanchez Flores' side.

"We had too contrasting games against them last season. We had the really good win, from our perspective, at their place," Howe said.

"We then had the very entertaining draw here at home, which was a crazy game really. It's a ground we know very well, we've been there a number of times in recent seasons.

"They've always been tough games, we've always found them difficult opponents.

"I'm sure that will be no different this year. We know the start that they've had but it no way reflects on their quality.

"They've got very good players and an outstanding manager. We know it's going to be a tough game."