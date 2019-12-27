Eddie Howe credits Graham Potter influence at Brighton

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes Graham Potter has "revolutionised" Brighton as the two south-coast teams prepare to meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

The two clubs have both collected 20 points at the midway point of the season and go into their final match of 2019 with just one win from their last eight league games respectively.

Howe, whose side registered a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Boxing Day, will target a fourth away win of the campaign against Brighton, who have received plaudits under Potter for their possession-based game.

Graham Potter replaced Chris Hughton as Brighton boss in the summer

"He [Potter] has revolutionised their style," Howe said, ahead of the game live on Sky Sports.

"That is full credit to him and his team. They play a really good brand of football. I enjoy watching them play.

"Their players seem to be enjoying it as well and it will be a good test to go up against them."

Bournemouth beat Brighton 5-0 on their last trip to the Amex Stadium in April last season but Howe is expecting a completely different challenge.

"Certainly the performance that day was very strong. We scored some good goals," he said.

Bournemouth thrashed Brighton on the road last season

"Totally different game [this time] but hopefully the players can take some inspiration from that.

"Different manager, different team now this season. I think they have performed very well from what I have seen.

"I have been very impressed with the job Potter is doing there and we know it will be a difficult match for us."

Bournemouth face West Ham, Watford, Norwich, Brighton and Aston Villa - all clubs struggling for safety - in their opening five games of 2020.

Howe is eager is to record as many points as possible in the new year and is hopeful of shortly welcoming back a number of first-team players from injury.

Nathan Ake is one of a number of players to have been ruled out through injury for Bournemouth this season

"I think there are reasons why we haven't got as many points as maybe we feel as if we should have," Howe said.

"But we need some help with some players coming back and I think that will make a massive difference to the team and our results, but also the feel around the group.

"The players have given everything, the ones that have been fit have committed to every game and given everything for the team, but we need to get some help for them."