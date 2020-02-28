Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Jefferson Lerma could play against Chelsea, says Eddie Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Nathan Ake and Jefferson Lerma could both be fit to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ake and Lerma were both forced to miss Bournemouth's 3-0 defeat at Burnley last weekend due to respective head and rib injuries.

Although defender Ake travelled to Turf Moor, the Netherlands international was declared unfit to start due to concussion.

Lerma, who was suspended for the trip to Sheffield United ahead of the winter break, had been expected to return but was sidelined after feeling discomfort following the win over Aston Villa.

Howe said: "Nathan has trained this week so, hopefully, should be okay providing there are no ill effects from his head injury.

"It's a similar case with Jeff and he has come through a couple of days' training."

Meanwhile, Howe said long-term injury victims David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Chris Mepham and Lloyd Kelly were all progressing well.

"They are running on grass but haven't joined us in training yet," he added.

"Chris is a bit behind the others and they are improving quite quickly. We would hope to get them back in training, if not next week then the week after."

Bournemouth have won their last two Premier League home games

Howe: We fully respect Chelsea

Bournemouth have a good recent record against Chelsea, with Howe's side winning 4-0 in the corresponding fixture last season and claiming a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in December.

However, the Cherries boss has warned his players about the test he expects from Frank Lampard's men, who currently sit fourth in the league, three points clear of Manchester United.

Eddie Howe knows his side are in for a tough afternoon against Frank Lampard's men

"The key to that win was the key characteristics to any win against any team in the Premier League, every player to a man performed," said Howe.

"We fully respect Chelsea, Frank Lampard and his squad. We know how tough this is going to be."