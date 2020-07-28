Eddie Howe can take Bournemouth back up to Premier League, says Harry Redknapp

Bournemouth can bounce straight back to the Premier League if they keep faith with manager Eddie Howe, according to Harry Redknapp.

The former Cherries player and manager - and current Vitality Stadium season-ticket holder - is confident Howe can lead the club back to the top tier of English football after they were relegated following a five-year stay.

"It was disappointing in the end but it was a miracle what they achieved," he told Sky Sports. "People forget they were in the third and fourth division for a hundred years and suddenly they're in the Premiership.

"The capacity of the stadium is 11,400 - it's just been incredible what they've achieved. For five years they weren't in a relegation battle, which is amazing.

"If they hang on to the nucleus of the squad there's no reason why they can't look to get back up next year. As long as Eddie (Howe) stays around I think they'll have a chance.

Howe may have to plot Bournemouth's return to the Premier League without key players such as Callum Wilson

"Eddie has done a great job there, they play great football and there's every chance they can come straight back up."

Redknapp oversaw an instant return to the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers as a manager and while he is confident Howe has the capabilities to ensure Bournemouth bounce back, there are likely to be departures from the current squad.

"They will lose a few players - (Nathan) Ake, who is an outstanding centre-half, a top Premier League centre-half, (Callum) Wilson, (Josh) King - they're players that are going to be wanted by Premier League clubs," he said.

"Whether or not Eddie can hold on to them, I don't know, but he's got some good young players here too and can go again next season."

Bournemouth's board will meet later this week to discuss the possibility of pursuing a compensation claim against Hawk-Eye, whose mistake may have contributed to their relegation from the Premier League.

Hawk-Eye released a statement apologising after a blunder by Aston Villa's goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who carried the ball over the line against Sheffield United in the first game back after lockdown, was not detected by their goal-line technology system.

Referee Michael Oliver received no signal to award a goal and play continued, the game finishing in a goalless draw.

