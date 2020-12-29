Jack Wilshere returns to Bournemouth to train as he seeks new club

Free agent Jack Wilshere is training with Championship side Bournemouth, four years after his loan spell at the club.

Wilshere, 28, had his contract at West Ham terminated during the close season after two years with his boyhood club.

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall confirmed Wilshere called him and asked to train with his side, who are currently third in the Championship table.

There have been no talks over a contract yet, but a deal has not been ruled out.

In November, Wilshere told Sky Sports News he did not think a return to Bournemouth was likely.

"I don't think they need me," he said. "They're flying at the moment and they have good young midfielders."

Wilshere joined West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2018, hoping to resurrect his injury-plagued career but played only 19 times in all competitions as groin and ankle injuries limited his game time.

Wilshere made 28 appearances for Bournemouth when he was loaned to the south coast club in the 2016-17 season.

The former England international, who last played for his country at the 2016 European Championship, made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice.

The winter transfer window opens on Saturday January 2 and closes on Monday February 1.

