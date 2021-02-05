Jonathan Woodgate: Bournemouth caretaker hasn't considered permanent managerial vacancy

Bournemouth caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate says he is "surprised" to find himself in temporary charge and has not considered whether he could yet replace Jason Tindall permanently.

Former Middlesbrough head coach Woodgate only joined Bournemouth as first-team coach on Monday - two days before Tindall was sacked after four consecutive Championship defeats.

Woodgate, 41, will lead the club against Birmingham City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as the "club identify and conduct full and thorough due diligence on suitable external candidates ahead of an interview process".

0:29 Bournemouth caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate says he never expected Jason Tindall to be sacked so quickly after he joined the club initially as first-team coach

Asked to explain his reaction to being placed in temporary charge, Woodgate said: "Surprised."

The former Tottenham, Real Madrid and England centre-back added: "I didn't think anything like this would happen so early.

"I know managers come under pressure at times. I have been involved with [around] 25 managers over my career and I know it is a cut-throat business, but I didn't think it was going to be that early that it would happen."

2:08 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday

Woodgate arrived following the departure of former first-team coach Graeme Jones to Newcastle last week and insists he hasn't "thought about" the permanent vacancy.

Bournemouth sit inside the Championship play-offs in sixth place, despite a run of just one league win in their last eight matches.

"This club has been used to stability with Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall in charge and now two managers have gone in the space of six months," Woodgate said.

"It is something the players are not used to. It has been a difficult situation for everyone."

Woodgate insists the club boasts a "talented bunch" of players as they target an immediate return to the Premier League, with new arrivals Ben Pearson and Shane Long both in contention for selection at the weekend.